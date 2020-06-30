All apartments in Spring
Location

4426 Burkegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/924860?source=marketing

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1350
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Wow! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Great sized kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast area and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Good sized back yard. Well established community offers swimming pools, clubhouse, play ground and volley ball court. Don't wait...won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Burkegate Drive have any available units?
4426 Burkegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Burkegate Drive have?
Some of 4426 Burkegate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Burkegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Burkegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Burkegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 Burkegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4426 Burkegate Drive offer parking?
No, 4426 Burkegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Burkegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Burkegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Burkegate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4426 Burkegate Drive has a pool.
Does 4426 Burkegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4426 Burkegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Burkegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Burkegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

