4426 Burkegate Drive

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1350
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Wow! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Great sized kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast area and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Good sized back yard. Well established community offers swimming pools, clubhouse, play ground and volley ball court. Don't wait...won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.