4426 Burkegate Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning playground clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/924860?source=marketing



Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1350

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Wow! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Great sized kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast area and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Good sized back yard. Well established community offers swimming pools, clubhouse, play ground and volley ball court. Don't wait...won't last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.