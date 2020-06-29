4111 Reynaldo Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



***RENT SPECIAL***

NOW OFFERING $100 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1710

Bedroom:3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: WELCOME HOME! LOVELY 3BD 2 BA 2 CAR GARAGE PROPERTY IN SPRING! Plenty of natural lighting, tile throughout except bedrooms, high ceilings, large living room area, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, lovely dinning room area, wet bar area perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with double vanity in master bathroom, EASY ACCESS TO I-45, BELTWAY 8 AND 59! DONT MISS OUT...APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.