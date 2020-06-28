All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 2538 Deasa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
2538 Deasa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2538 Deasa Drive

2538 Deasa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2538 Deasa Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1999
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced to Lease fast! Open living room with cozy fireplace for those cool nights. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, spacious dinning room perfect for family dinners, Great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space,Great backyard with deck area perfect for entertaining. Community pool, and much more! Don't wait won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Deasa Drive have any available units?
2538 Deasa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 Deasa Drive have?
Some of 2538 Deasa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Deasa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Deasa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Deasa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 Deasa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2538 Deasa Drive offer parking?
No, 2538 Deasa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Deasa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Deasa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Deasa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2538 Deasa Drive has a pool.
Does 2538 Deasa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2538 Deasa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Deasa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 Deasa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine