Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:12 AM

2334 Marble Falls Drive

2334 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Marble Falls Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1561596?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1432
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove

Extras: Don't wait to be calling this gem home! This one-story property located in the Timber Lane subdivision is will charm you. It comes with a broad living room area that features a lovely brick fireplace to warm up on cold days. The kitchen has a view of the living room and it has more than enough cabinets, some additional counter space, and a pantry! 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths that feature some additional storage space. Nice natural sunlight and ceiling fans throughout. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have any available units?
2334 Marble Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have?
Some of 2334 Marble Falls Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Marble Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Marble Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Marble Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Marble Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Marble Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Marble Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 2334 Marble Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2334 Marble Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Marble Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Marble Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

