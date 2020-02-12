2334 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1432
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove
Extras: Don't wait to be calling this gem home! This one-story property located in the Timber Lane subdivision is will charm you. It comes with a broad living room area that features a lovely brick fireplace to warm up on cold days. The kitchen has a view of the living room and it has more than enough cabinets, some additional counter space, and a pantry! 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths that feature some additional storage space. Nice natural sunlight and ceiling fans throughout. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
