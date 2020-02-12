2334 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1432

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove



Extras: Don't wait to be calling this gem home! This one-story property located in the Timber Lane subdivision is will charm you. It comes with a broad living room area that features a lovely brick fireplace to warm up on cold days. The kitchen has a view of the living room and it has more than enough cabinets, some additional counter space, and a pantry! 3 roomy bedrooms with cozy carpet floors and 2 full baths that feature some additional storage space. Nice natural sunlight and ceiling fans throughout. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



