23311 Calico Corners Ln

Amenities
23311 Calico Corners - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1484
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central electric
Cooling: central electric
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: HEY HEY HEY! You don't want to miss your chance to lease out this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space Spacious living room area with a cozy fireplace perfect for cold days & nights. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and a large back yard all in a great neighborhood. Apply today! Priced to lease today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4185862)