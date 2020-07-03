All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
23311 Calico Corners Ln
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

23311 Calico Corners Ln

23311 Calico Corners Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23311 Calico Corners Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23311 Calico Corners - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1484
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central electric
Cooling: central electric
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY HEY HEY! You don't want to miss your chance to lease out this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space Spacious living room area with a cozy fireplace perfect for cold days & nights. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and a large back yard all in a great neighborhood. Apply today! Priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4185862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have any available units?
23311 Calico Corners Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23311 Calico Corners Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23311 Calico Corners Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23311 Calico Corners Ln pet-friendly?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln offer parking?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln does not offer parking.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have a pool?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have accessible units?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23311 Calico Corners Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23311 Calico Corners Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23311 Calico Corners Ln has units with air conditioning.

