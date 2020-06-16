Amenities
23007 Briarcreek Blvd - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Schedule a showing at your convenience.
**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIST MONTHS RENT!!**
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2304
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Dream home in the well established Timber Lane Subdivision. 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 home! Great curb appeal, Kitchen island, stove, dishwasher, disposal,plenty of counter and cabinet space. Breakfast nook with plenty of natural lighting, carpet in all bedrooms, tile throughout home. Home features great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space in walk in closets, wet bar area, Large back yard perfect for entertaining with sun room!, And much more! Apply today!
