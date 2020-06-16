All apartments in Spring
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:03 AM

23007 Briarcreek Blvd

23007 Briarcreek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23007 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23007 Briarcreek Blvd - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/876711?source=marketing

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIST MONTHS RENT!!**

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2304
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Dream home in the well established Timber Lane Subdivision. 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 home! Great curb appeal, Kitchen island, stove, dishwasher, disposal,plenty of counter and cabinet space. Breakfast nook with plenty of natural lighting, carpet in all bedrooms, tile throughout home. Home features great sized bedrooms with more than enough storage space in walk in closets, wet bar area, Large back yard perfect for entertaining with sun room!, And much more! Apply today!

(RLNE2957505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have any available units?
23007 Briarcreek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have?
Some of 23007 Briarcreek Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23007 Briarcreek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23007 Briarcreek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23007 Briarcreek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd offer parking?
No, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have a pool?
No, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23007 Briarcreek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23007 Briarcreek Blvd has units with dishwashers.

