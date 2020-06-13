/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:19 AM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
116 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
1545 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1703 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1922 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Villages of Woodland Springs
43 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,371
1766 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
219 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Southlake
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fairway Bend
39 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1364 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
Alliance Gateway
38 Units Available
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
