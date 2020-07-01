All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 18751 Paradise Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
18751 Paradise Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:47 AM

18751 Paradise Ln

18751 Paradise Ln · (903) 876-1051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18751 Paradise Ln, Smith County, TX 75762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Inviting, well maintained home in lakefront subdivision at Lake Palestine! This 1878 sq ft home has 2 car attached garage with insulated doors Built in 1997 with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is tastefully & extensively updated and LIKE NEW - ready for you to begin enjoying lake living. Open living/dining/kitchen, light & bright with neutral colors & engineered wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and additional breakfast area. Spacious separate master suite has wood flooring with tile in bath. Guest bedrooms are carpet with tile in guest bath. Relax in the charming & private screened porch area with vaulted wood ceiling, and privacy protected by partial exterior wooden screening, or bask in the sunlight on your private patio! Storage building in back yard for yard tools/equipment. Automatic sprinkler system covers beautiful landscaped tree shaded yard. Neighborhood amenities include marina with grill and boat launch, pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball, game room, indoor water park, and more! Take a look at this one - won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18751 Paradise Ln have any available units?
18751 Paradise Ln has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18751 Paradise Ln have?
Some of 18751 Paradise Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18751 Paradise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18751 Paradise Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18751 Paradise Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18751 Paradise Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smith County.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18751 Paradise Ln offers parking.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18751 Paradise Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18751 Paradise Ln has a pool.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln have accessible units?
No, 18751 Paradise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18751 Paradise Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18751 Paradise Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 18751 Paradise Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18751 Paradise Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity