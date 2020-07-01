18751 Paradise Ln

Amenities

Inviting, well maintained home in lakefront subdivision at Lake Palestine! This 1878 sq ft home has 2 car attached garage with insulated doors Built in 1997 with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is tastefully & extensively updated and LIKE NEW - ready for you to begin enjoying lake living. Open living/dining/kitchen, light & bright with neutral colors & engineered wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and additional breakfast area. Spacious separate master suite has wood flooring with tile in bath. Guest bedrooms are carpet with tile in guest bath. Relax in the charming & private screened porch area with vaulted wood ceiling, and privacy protected by partial exterior wooden screening, or bask in the sunlight on your private patio! Storage building in back yard for yard tools/equipment. Automatic sprinkler system covers beautiful landscaped tree shaded yard. Neighborhood amenities include marina with grill and boat launch, pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball, game room, indoor water park, and more! Take a look at this one - won't last long!