11135 CR 1141

Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting. With spacious rooms, high ceilings, large windows, and a one car garage, you will find all the amenities you expect at a great price, just the right distance from Tyler. Away from the bright city lights but a short distance for shopping and dining, this duplex won't be on the market for long! Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Dixie Elementary, Three Lakes Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School, with options for Brownsboro and Chandler. Please call for availability.