All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 11135 CR 1141.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
11135 CR 1141
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:21 AM

11135 CR 1141

11135 County Road 1141 · (903) 920-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11135 County Road 1141, Smith County, TX 75709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting. With spacious rooms, high ceilings, large windows, and a one car garage, you will find all the amenities you expect at a great price, just the right distance from Tyler. Away from the bright city lights but a short distance for shopping and dining, this duplex won't be on the market for long! Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Dixie Elementary, Three Lakes Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School, with options for Brownsboro and Chandler. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 CR 1141 have any available units?
11135 CR 1141 has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11135 CR 1141 have?
Some of 11135 CR 1141's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 CR 1141 currently offering any rent specials?
11135 CR 1141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 CR 1141 pet-friendly?
No, 11135 CR 1141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smith County.
Does 11135 CR 1141 offer parking?
Yes, 11135 CR 1141 offers parking.
Does 11135 CR 1141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11135 CR 1141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 CR 1141 have a pool?
No, 11135 CR 1141 does not have a pool.
Does 11135 CR 1141 have accessible units?
No, 11135 CR 1141 does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 CR 1141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11135 CR 1141 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11135 CR 1141 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11135 CR 1141 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11135 CR 1141?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity