Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home. Open floor plan with inviting kitchen looking out into the living space with stone fireplace. Master bedroom on first floor with large walk in closet and generous en suite. Secondary bedrooms are conveniently located together with full bathroom. Upstairs has a very spacious game room and third full bathroom. A great opportunity to rent a spectacular family home in this very desirable neighborhood!