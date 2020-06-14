All apartments in Sherman
4513 Blue Jay Lane house

4513 Blue Jay Lane · (469) 358-6871
Location

4513 Blue Jay Lane, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit house · Avail. Jul 1

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Unit house Available 07/01/20 Great location! Nice home with large backyard - Property Id: 81332

https://forms.gle/Fr5p7HXW9vKhGQY97

VERY IMPORTANT, if you want to be considered for this rental property, you must complete this pre-screening survey FIRST (link above). All emails and other requests will not be responded to until this pre-screening survey is completed.

Your new place is clean and move-in ready! You'll love all -1449 sq ft -of this well-kept, adorable home with lots of great features (like separate laundry room, easy to clean walls with bold contrast but still neutral tones, blinds and rods on all the windows), not to mention a great location with quick access to town or hwy 75 for commuting
And you'll definitely enjoy the HOA sweet summertime pool access!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81332
Property Id 81332

(RLNE5830486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have any available units?
4513 Blue Jay Lane house has a unit available for $1,439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have?
Some of 4513 Blue Jay Lane house's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Blue Jay Lane house currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Blue Jay Lane house isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Blue Jay Lane house pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house offer parking?
No, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house does not offer parking.
Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have a pool?
Yes, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house has a pool.
Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have accessible units?
No, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Blue Jay Lane house have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Blue Jay Lane house has units with dishwashers.
