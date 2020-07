Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, only 3 years old, well maintained, with all the nice amenities! This one has it all! You will enjoy the wood like flooring, tile, & carpet in bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have granite, tile, and large showers! Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Enjoy the fenced backyard with patio and full sod! Park your cars in the garage with garage door openers! Great location, close to HWY 75, schools, and shopping