Brick duplex in west Sherman, quiet dead end street. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,014 square feet. Kitchen has fridge, range and dishwasher. Central heat and air. Laundry has room for full size appliances. Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric and water). Yard maintenance included in the rent, clean and ready for quick move in. Application required, $40 app fee per adult. $850 rent, $850 deposit. No pets.