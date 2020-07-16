All apartments in Sherman
1415 Swan Ridge Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

1415 Swan Ridge Drive

1415 Swan Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX 75092

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC. Dishwasher, Disposal, washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2 car garage. 2 inches blinds. Wood fenced yard. Energy efficient.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click Rent, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have any available units?
1415 Swan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, TX.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1415 Swan Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Swan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Swan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Swan Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Swan Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
