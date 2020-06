Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture. 4th bedroom in the back of the home with a separate entrance - perfect for the college student! Jack and Jill bathroom between bedrooms #2 and #3. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided. Neutral colors throughout. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Available for move in Aug 1.