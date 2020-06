Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located on Heritage Row, this historic home has been completely remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This home features TWO KITCHENS, TWO WASHER & DRYER HOOK UPS, a FULL BASEMENT (1700+ sq ft), and FINISHED ATTIC SPACE (522 sq ft) along with an over-sized WALKOUT BALCONY. Bathrooms and kitchens are fully remodeled. New carpet in back two bedrooms of each floor.