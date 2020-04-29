200 E Simonds Road

All apartments in Seagoville
Location

200 E Simonds Rd, Seagoville, TX 75159

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
refrigerator
refrigerator
w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex has a perfect size backyard, fresh paint and flooring throughout, and it comes with Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. This place will not last. RENT: $1200.00/month, 1,000 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. There is a video walkthrough of this property per request as well. If you see this property listed for less than the $1200/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

