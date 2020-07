Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful home, well maintained 2 story with master down. Double pane windows, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections. Great location, Quiet cul de sac street, with access to nature trails. Nice yard with covered patio in the back for bbq's. Long driveway that can hold 4+ cars. Come out and see this lovely home. Great schools with easy access to SH 146, Seabrook, Kemah, and Clear Lake areas.