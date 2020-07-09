All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:47 PM

4333 Spoonbill Drive

4333 Spoonbill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Spoonbill Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1115823?source=marketing

**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Price: $1700
Security Deposit: $1500
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2088
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Dryer, Washer

Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom get! Located at the Babybrook subdivision, it has a big open living room with plenty of natural light and a beautiful fireplace for cozy nights. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and also features a lovely breakfast area. Huge master bathroom with a walk-in closet. Great sized bedrooms with tile floors and ceiling fans. Open game room, large fenced backyard, and more ... It won't last much longer. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have any available units?
4333 Spoonbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
What amenities does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have?
Some of 4333 Spoonbill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Spoonbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Spoonbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Spoonbill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Spoonbill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive offer parking?
No, 4333 Spoonbill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Spoonbill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have a pool?
No, 4333 Spoonbill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4333 Spoonbill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Spoonbill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Spoonbill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 Spoonbill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

