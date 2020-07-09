4333 Spoonbill Drive

Amenities

Price: $1700

Security Deposit: $1500

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2088

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Dryer, Washer



Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom get! Located at the Babybrook subdivision, it has a big open living room with plenty of natural light and a beautiful fireplace for cozy nights. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and also features a lovely breakfast area. Huge master bathroom with a walk-in closet. Great sized bedrooms with tile floors and ceiling fans. Open game room, large fenced backyard, and more ... It won't last much longer. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!



