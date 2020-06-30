Looking for someone to take over our lease at the end of December. You will take over at our current rate which includes our discount. We will leave the washer and dryer if needed. Its a great price for the area and a great community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have any available units?
2401 N Repsdorph Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 2401 N Repsdorph Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N Repsdorph Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.