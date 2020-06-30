All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2401 N Repsdorph Rd

2401 N Repsdorph Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2401 N Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Looking for someone to take over our lease at the end of December. You will take over at our current rate which includes our discount. We will leave the washer and dryer if needed. Its a great price for the area and a great community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have any available units?
2401 N Repsdorph Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 2401 N Repsdorph Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N Repsdorph Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 N Repsdorph Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd offer parking?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have a pool?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have accessible units?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 N Repsdorph Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 N Repsdorph Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

