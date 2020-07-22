Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:47 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sanger offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1228 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4929 Sanger Circle Dr.
4929 Sanger Circle Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
New Townhome ready for new tenants! - Newly built Townhome ready for move-in! This luxury home has granite countertops, wood flooring, 9ft ceilings, & SS appliances. Beautiful backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4909 Villas Drive
4909 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2964 sqft
Awesome townhome for rent!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath...Appliances included!!! Nice backyard... Includes washer and dryer.. easy application process!!!
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
197 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
23 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
54 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
24 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sanger, TX

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sanger offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sanger. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sanger can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

