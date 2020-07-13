/
apartments with pool
26 Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX with pool
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1228 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
805 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
626 sqft
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1700 sqft
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1200 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
796 sqft
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
Studio
$810
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Our Denton student apartments are eco-friendly inside and out thanks to drought-tolerant landscape design and green building materials.
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
866 sqft
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.
