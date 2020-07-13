28 Apartments for rent in Royse City, TX with parking

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2106 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2525 Sabine Circle
2525 Sabine Cir, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1848 sqft
*1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED, NO EXCEPTIONS. MASK MUST BE WORN BY ALL ENTERING THE HOME* STUNNING HOME in GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Upgrades in and out!! Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and stone tile backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1007 Oak Grove Ln
1007 Oak Grove Lane, Royse City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Recently renovated! Granite counters, large kitchen! 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
341 Gladstone Circle
341 Gladstone Cir, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
1 story LENNAR home, 4 bed 2.5 bath, formal dining room, fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, kitchen island, Granite counter tops, Rounded corners, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceramic Tile in entry & all wet areas.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
407 George Drive
407 George, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2064 sqft
1 story 4 bed 2 bath cozy home in Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to Rockwall and 30 minutes drive to downtown Dallas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1617 Audrey Drive
1617 Audrey Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
500 Milo Way
500 Milo Way, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1891 sqft
Check out the Josephine Jewel completed in November of 2019. This home sits on a corner lot with a huge backyard with covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 Meadowdale Drive
909 Meadowdale Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
62 Larkspur
62 Larkspur Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1511 sqft
Renters look no further! This beautiful home in the rapidly growing and highly sought after city of Fate won't last long. Home has great curb appeal and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living area and in all 3 bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
221 Pitt Circle
221 Pitt Cir, Hunt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1866 sqft
Beautiful single story home featuring an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Granite counter top on island and kitchen surround. Living area features high ceiling with wood floor. 2 inch faux wood blind completes the house.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Sage Drive
533 Blue Sage Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath homes in the highly sought-after community of Spring Meadow in Fate, TX! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a well-manicured backyard with a pergola.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Drive
202 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2475 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION: OVERSIZED LOT - Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). Two story Mallory plan - Elevation N. Available now for immediate move-in. 4BR, 2.5BA + Smart Home + Greenbelt Lot + Tray Ceilings + Kitchen Island + Patio - 2475 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 Laurel Ln
522 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1849 sqft
Beautiful home close to restaurants and great shopping. Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard. The home is complete with nice kitchen appliances. Three-bedroom, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
276 Oxford Drive
276 Oxford Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2375 sqft
Awesome floor plan 4 bedrooms (split for privacy) Study with French Doors! Large secluded 2nd floor game room! Covered back patio!Ceiling fans! 4 ft driveway extension! Stone Patio!Radiant Barrier! sound system wiring! Exterior lighting package!

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
606 Louder Way
606 Louder Way, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2283 sqft
Beautiful one story, open floor plan in Rockwall ISD. Enter this property you are greeted with an entry way leading into a formal dining room,. perfect for entertaining. Open family room has a gorgeous stone fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Waxberry Drive
104 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). 3BR, 2BA + Tray Ceilings + Fireplace + Patio + Kitchen Island + Smart Home - 1751 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9353 Fm 35
9353 Farm-to-Market Road 35, Union Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
399 sqft
Darling new tinyhome ready for immediate occupancy. Utilities connected. Private garages available. Underground storm cellars onsite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,286
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
124 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Royse City, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royse City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

