Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Custom Built House with fabulous water lake view. Open Floor Plan, High Ceiling, Granite Counter Top in kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances, 42in wood cabinets. family room with gas start Fireplace.Three bedrooms with large Master, engineered wood in entry & living. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bath.Master suite has dual sinks and separate shower and walk in closet. Jetted Bath with designer shower. Great Opportunity. Must See.