2525 Sabine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED, NO EXCEPTIONS. MASK MUST BE WORN BY ALL ENTERING THE HOME* STUNNING HOME in GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Upgrades in and out!! Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and stone tile backsplash. Mature dark cabinetry in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry contrast beautifully w tile flooring, while also accenting dark wood flooring. Archways, recesses and built ins give this home a unique designer touch. Bathrooms have granite counter tops and master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower, and large walk in closet. Decorative lighting and new hardware throughout. Stone added to front exterior, combined w the barn style garage doors, give this home FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL. View TODAY!