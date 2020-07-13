All apartments in Royse City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:03 AM

2525 Sabine Circle

2525 Sabine Cir · (214) 282-3622
Location

2525 Sabine Cir, Royse City, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*1 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED, NO EXCEPTIONS. MASK MUST BE WORN BY ALL ENTERING THE HOME* STUNNING HOME in GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Upgrades in and out!! Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and stone tile backsplash. Mature dark cabinetry in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry contrast beautifully w tile flooring, while also accenting dark wood flooring. Archways, recesses and built ins give this home a unique designer touch. Bathrooms have granite counter tops and master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower, and large walk in closet. Decorative lighting and new hardware throughout. Stone added to front exterior, combined w the barn style garage doors, give this home FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL. View TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Sabine Circle have any available units?
2525 Sabine Circle has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 Sabine Circle have?
Some of 2525 Sabine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Sabine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Sabine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Sabine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Sabine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royse City.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Sabine Circle offers parking.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Sabine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle have a pool?
No, 2525 Sabine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle have accessible units?
No, 2525 Sabine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Sabine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Sabine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Sabine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
