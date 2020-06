Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Fabulous 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Stone River Estates. Huge living room with cast stone fireplace and plush recently installed carpet! Upstairs is an oversized game room and three bedrooms and a full bath. The MASSIVE backyard with a patio area is the highlight of this property. Stainless steel appliances with sleek brown cabinets and granite countertops enhance the kitchen. Refrigerator to stay with the home. Ceiling fans are in every room. Don't miss it!