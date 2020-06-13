224 Audobon Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

TRANQUIL LIVING- Take a look at this beautiful single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,606 square feet in a well established neighborhood. This well-maintained home features engineered hardwood floor throughout, wood-burning fireplace, covered back porch, and two-car garage. Community amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.



*Completed applications approved on "first-come,first-served" basis.

*Non-refundable application fee: $55.00 per occupant of age 18 or older

*One-year or longer lease minimum. Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

*Standard security deposit equals one month’s rent

*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, internet, electricity, and water

*Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice