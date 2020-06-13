All apartments in Royse City
Royse City, TX
224 Audobon Ln
Last updated June 13 2020

224 Audobon Ln

224 Audobon Lane · (972) 591-3225
Location

224 Audobon Lane, Royse City, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
TRANQUIL LIVING- Take a look at this beautiful single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,606 square feet in a well established neighborhood. This well-maintained home features engineered hardwood floor throughout, wood-burning fireplace, covered back porch, and two-car garage. Community amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

*Completed applications approved on "first-come,first-served" basis.
*Non-refundable application fee: $55.00 per occupant of age 18 or older
*One-year or longer lease minimum. Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.
*Standard security deposit equals one month’s rent
*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, internet, electricity, and water
*Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Audobon Ln have any available units?
224 Audobon Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Audobon Ln have?
Some of 224 Audobon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Audobon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
224 Audobon Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Audobon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 224 Audobon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royse City.
Does 224 Audobon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 224 Audobon Ln does offer parking.
Does 224 Audobon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Audobon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Audobon Ln have a pool?
Yes, 224 Audobon Ln has a pool.
Does 224 Audobon Ln have accessible units?
No, 224 Audobon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Audobon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Audobon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Audobon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Audobon Ln has units with air conditioning.
