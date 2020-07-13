/
63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Robinson, TX
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
213 Cathy Dr.
213 Cathy Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
213 Cathy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2512 Massey
2512 Massey Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1654 sqft
2512 Massey Available 08/01/20 ROBINSON ISD - 3/2 super Clean - Awesome home in a great neighborhood! This home, conveniently located just south of Waco off I-35 is just minutes away from Baylor Scott and whit hospital, the Central Texas
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3104 Silver Saddle Drive
3104 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3104 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 2 vehicle max at this property Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3036 Andalusian Ln
3036 Andalusian Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1695 sqft
3036 Andalusian Ln Available 08/23/20 3-Bedroom in MISD - Midway ISD home with raised ceilings in the living area, formal dining which could be used as a study, and a breakfast nook off the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3001 Clydesdale Way
3001 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
3001 Clydesdale Way Available 08/15/20 Surrey Ridge Duplex - 3 bedroom duplex in Surrey Ridge! (RLNE3759989)
Results within 1 mile of Robinson
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
258 Fieldcrest Dr
258 Fieldcrest Dr, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1715 sqft
258 Fieldcrest Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Hewitt home - 3 bedroom home in Hewitt, corner lot! (RLNE2804286)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
832 Chambers Creek Circle
832 Chambers Creek Cir, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
947 sqft
832 Chambers Creek Circle Available 07/15/20 Chambers Creek Condos - Conveniently located near Sun Valley Blvd off Bagby, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is situated on a private cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
212 Cross Country
212 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1503 sqft
212 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Cross Country
216 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
216 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Robinson
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
15 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/17/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.