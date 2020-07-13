81 Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
27 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
16 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
6 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1312 sqft
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
24 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Lakemont
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1181 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
17 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
129 Units Available
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1180 sqft
Now leasing for September move in! Come home to Haven at Bellaire, featuring brand-new apartments in Richmond, Texas! With one and two-bedroom floor plans, modern finishes and unparalleled amenities, you will find the ultimate living experience at
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Richmond House
402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1044 sqft
Great central location in Richmond close to shops, schools and restaurants. Spacious floor plans with washer/dryer in unit, fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets. Manicured grounds. Twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance available.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
11 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1384 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
7 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 04:59am
4 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

