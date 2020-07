Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly alarm system business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room hot tub

Start with the perfect floor plan. Weve narrowed it down to an option for a one-, two-, and three-bedroom home so you dont have to navigate the fluff to find a spacious yet just cozy enough home with the right layout. Find a dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups, a washer and dryer if you dont want to find your own machines, and a Roman soaking tub to welcome you home. Find two malls, George Bush Park, Typhoon Texas, and other local options for shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes from home.