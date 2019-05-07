All apartments in Rendon
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:57 PM

7217 Deerfield Drive

7217 Deer Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Deer Field Dr, Rendon, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 1 ACRE WITH MATURE TREES AND CIRCULAR DRIVE. Great for entertaining, home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car garage with plenty addtl parking. Large living area opens to gourmet kitchen and dining area, granite countertop, double convection ovens, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, crown mouldings, custom cabinets, hand scraped hardwood floor, ceramic tiles in all wet areas, 20x13 screened porch with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, wired for TV n surround sound. Paved access to 40x16 RV Parking. Foam insulation all walls and ceilings very energy efficent. Beautiful Home and a Must See!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

