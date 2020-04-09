All apartments in Rendon
Find more places like 312 Center Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rendon, TX
/
312 Center Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:10 PM

312 Center Lane

312 Center Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

312 Center Lane, Rendon, TX 76140

Amenities

granite counters
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
FRESH UPDATES IN THE HOME. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND ALL NEW APPLICANCE IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL MATURE TREES. SPLIT LAYOUT WITH LARGE ROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Center Lane have any available units?
312 Center Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 312 Center Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Center Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Center Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 Center Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 312 Center Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 Center Lane offers parking.
Does 312 Center Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Center Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Center Lane have a pool?
No, 312 Center Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 Center Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Center Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Center Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Center Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Center Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Center Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TX
Haltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TXWhite Settlement, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District