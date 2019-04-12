All apartments in Rendon
1833 Vineridge Lane
1833 Vineridge Lane

1833 Vineridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Vineridge Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 3 bedroom in Burleson! Warm neutral tones throughout the home. Open concept perfect for entertaining with carpet, leno and ceramic tile throughout home. Master features a garden tub and walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Kitchen includes a cozy breakfast nook, electric range oven-stove and built in microwave overlooking the large backyard. HUGE covered patio in the backyard, great for entertaining and cooking out! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have any available units?
1833 Vineridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1833 Vineridge Lane have?
Some of 1833 Vineridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Vineridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Vineridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Vineridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Vineridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Vineridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Vineridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1833 Vineridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1833 Vineridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Vineridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Vineridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1833 Vineridge Lane has units with air conditioning.

