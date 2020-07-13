/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
Beautiful corner lot 1 story home for lease across the street from the community pool. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and a large closet.
1 of 12
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Meadow Park Drive
2136 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1589 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Open Floor plan with Granite in Kitchen. large Master bedroom and master bath with dual sink, stand alone shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Shady Glen Trail
2119 Shady Glen Trail, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1705 sqft
Nice one story in quiet neighborhood The popular Abbey Crossing! Stone and brick elevation. Front entry with 2 car garage. open kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and a pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.
1 of 25
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
702 Rustic Meadows Trail
702 Rustic Meadows Trl, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2143 sqft
Open concept includes large living space and kitchen upgraded with granite counter top and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Split floorplan with Master on main floor and Secondary bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,180
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1497 sqft
Saxon Woods offers luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in McKinney with spacious floor plans that range from 665 – 1497 square feet. Each of our units feature an open-concept layout with soaring 9 ft.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Similar Pages
Princeton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Accessible ApartmentsPrinceton Apartments with Balcony
Princeton Apartments with GaragePrinceton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TX