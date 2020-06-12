/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ponder, TX
204 W Bailey St
204 Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
The adorable 3x1 property is located in Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON (RLNE4967353)
514 Del Mar Drive
514 Del Mar Drive, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1637 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. Open floor plan, kitchen has a breakfast bar and separate dining. Large family room with lots of light. Large bedrooms with walk in closets
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ponder
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Ponder
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$560
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.
303 S Denton Avenue
303 South Denton Avenue, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1695 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of Justin! Large backyard is perfect for some outdoor entertainment. Come take a look!
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.
2199 Illinois Drive
2199 Illinois St, New Fairview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
Very nice county home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, large back yard, Home has been updated and well maintained. Northwest school district.
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
14801 Lost Wagon Street
14801 Lost Wagon St, Denton County, TX
Beautiful brand new custom built home by respected long time local builder and developer. Completion approximately June 30th.