Home
/
Piney Point Village, TX
/
11600 Arrowwood Circle
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:12 PM

11600 Arrowwood Circle

11600 Arrowwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11600 Arrowwood Circle, Piney Point Village, TX 77063
Piney Point Village

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
guest suite
media room
yoga
This stunning custom built estate home will remind onlookers of the White House or the great US Mansions. Grand curb appeal and a beautiful wooded lot will greet guests. Stunning entryway features soaring ceilings and a Gone with the Wind worthy staircase. Inside find breathtaking formals with opulent crown molding & ceiling work, a wood paneled study and one of a kind antique fireplace. Large entertainers kitchen with multiple pantry and silver closet make this home perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the elegant sprawling master retreat with 3 closets, sitting area and ultimate privacy. Third floor media room will lead to great entertaining events for kids & adults. A sparkling pool, covered patio, putting green and gazebo highlight the back yard. Maid quarters are near the garage. Additional guest suite opens to wooded back yard & pool. Pool/flex/workout/yoga room also opens to pool. Remodeled and updated in 2018. Home did not flood during Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have any available units?
11600 Arrowwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Point Village, TX.
What amenities does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have?
Some of 11600 Arrowwood Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 Arrowwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Arrowwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Arrowwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11600 Arrowwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Point Village.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11600 Arrowwood Circle offers parking.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 Arrowwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11600 Arrowwood Circle has a pool.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 11600 Arrowwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11600 Arrowwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11600 Arrowwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11600 Arrowwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

