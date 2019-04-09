11600 Arrowwood Circle

Amenities
This stunning custom built estate home will remind onlookers of the White House or the great US Mansions. Grand curb appeal and a beautiful wooded lot will greet guests. Stunning entryway features soaring ceilings and a Gone with the Wind worthy staircase. Inside find breathtaking formals with opulent crown molding & ceiling work, a wood paneled study and one of a kind antique fireplace. Large entertainers kitchen with multiple pantry and silver closet make this home perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the elegant sprawling master retreat with 3 closets, sitting area and ultimate privacy. Third floor media room will lead to great entertaining events for kids & adults. A sparkling pool, covered patio, putting green and gazebo highlight the back yard. Maid quarters are near the garage. Additional guest suite opens to wooded back yard & pool. Pool/flex/workout/yoga room also opens to pool. Remodeled and updated in 2018. Home did not flood during Harvey.