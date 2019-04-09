11600 Arrowwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage guest suite media room yoga

This stunning custom built estate home will remind onlookers of the White House or the great US Mansions. Grand curb appeal and a beautiful wooded lot will greet guests. Stunning entryway features soaring ceilings and a Gone with the Wind worthy staircase. Inside find breathtaking formals with opulent crown molding & ceiling work, a wood paneled study and one of a kind antique fireplace. Large entertainers kitchen with multiple pantry and silver closet make this home perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the elegant sprawling master retreat with 3 closets, sitting area and ultimate privacy. Third floor media room will lead to great entertaining events for kids & adults. A sparkling pool, covered patio, putting green and gazebo highlight the back yard. Maid quarters are near the garage. Additional guest suite opens to wooded back yard & pool. Pool/flex/workout/yoga room also opens to pool. Remodeled and updated in 2018. Home did not flood during Harvey.