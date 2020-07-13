All apartments in Pharr
Find more places like Jackson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pharr, TX
/
Jackson Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Jackson Place

1701 West Sioux Road · (956) 815-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pharr
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A3-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

A1-1

$908

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$933

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

B1-2

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

C1-2

$1,452

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jackson Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes with amenities second to none. From our Stainless Steel Appliance Package and Full-Size Washer and Dryer to your Brand New Granite Countertops, you'll be living in LUXURY! Choosing Jackson Place will guarantee you'll enjoy additional features like a Built-In Desk Space, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Contemporary Lighting Package, Full-Size Pantry, Vinyl Wood Flooring and Plush Carpet. Enjoy the beautiful Texas weather on your personal Patio or Balcony. Our Community Amenities include Limited Access Gates, Reserved Parking, Sparkling Pool with Water Feature, Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen and Prep Area and Business Center. Our Community Clubhouse and Amenities are WiFi Accessible. We can't wait for you to be one of our first neighbors! Customer Service is our Number One Priority and we pride ourselves in making Jackson Place your new forever home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed $150, 2 Bed $250, 3 Bed $350
Move-in Fees: $75.00 Administration fee, $13.00 Trash Fee, $5.00 Pest Control and $4.18 Utility Billing
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 50 lbs per pet and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jackson Place have any available units?
Jackson Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $875, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $933, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Jackson Place have?
Some of Jackson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jackson Place currently offering any rent specials?
Jackson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jackson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Jackson Place is pet friendly.
Does Jackson Place offer parking?
Yes, Jackson Place offers parking.
Does Jackson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jackson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jackson Place have a pool?
Yes, Jackson Place has a pool.
Does Jackson Place have accessible units?
Yes, Jackson Place has accessible units.
Does Jackson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jackson Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Jackson Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jackson Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Jackson Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd
Pharr, TX 78577

Similar Pages

Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms
Pharr Apartments with BalconyPharr Apartments with Parking
Pharr Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Edinburg, TXHarlingen, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity