Amenities
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes with amenities second to none. From our Stainless Steel Appliance Package and Full-Size Washer and Dryer to your Brand New Granite Countertops, you'll be living in LUXURY! Choosing Jackson Place will guarantee you'll enjoy additional features like a Built-In Desk Space, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Contemporary Lighting Package, Full-Size Pantry, Vinyl Wood Flooring and Plush Carpet. Enjoy the beautiful Texas weather on your personal Patio or Balcony. Our Community Amenities include Limited Access Gates, Reserved Parking, Sparkling Pool with Water Feature, Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen and Prep Area and Business Center. Our Community Clubhouse and Amenities are WiFi Accessible. We can't wait for you to be one of our first neighbors! Customer Service is our Number One Priority and we pride ourselves in making Jackson Place your new forever home!