Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
304 Ashley Drive
304 Ashley Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1310 sqft
Step into this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Pharr Plantation! Featuring 1310 living SF, this town home has a great functional layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1607 W Omni Avenue
1607 Omni Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
4833 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a gated community near shopping centers. It is a 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with open concept and large master bedroom. It includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private fenced patio to enjoy outdoors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2770 sqft
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 W Kiwi Ave
1209 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!! Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 W Bronze Dr
805 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )
704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
1010 sqft
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!! 704 Bahamas Pharr TX RENT $740 / DEPOSIT $400 Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1102 West Park Drive
1102 W Park Dr, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2205 sqft
MODERN LUXURY BEAUTY IN GATED SUBDIVISION. ENJOY AMPLE LIVING AND DINING AREAS WITH GORGEOUS STONE ACCENT WALLS AND SLEEK LIGHTING. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT FOR EASY ACCESS TO NOOK.
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Contact info: Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763 $150 off first month La Tierra Santa Apartments 3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 $595/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 650 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3315 N Audrey Lane
3315 Audrey Ln, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1212 sqft
Very well clean kept house for those who like the privacy of living in a home . This spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a split bedroom floor plan and ab open concept makes for an ideal living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1515 S 16th Avenue
1515 South 16th Street, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
GATED PARKING, PRIVATE AND BEST APT IS LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED PATIO, APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER CLOSET, GREAT LOCATION, COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3619 N 41st Lane
3619 North 41st Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1264 sqft
Three Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Tile Floors in Living Areas and Wood Laminate in Bedrooms. Blinds Throughout.
City Guide for Pharr, TX

"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt

It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pharr, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pharr renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

