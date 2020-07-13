57 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pharr apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2701 Palmer Drive
2701 Palmer Drive, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3015 sqft
Large Home Located at 10th Fairway and Clubhouse. New Carpeting throughout. Tile in family Room. Lots of space with huge Living Room, Family Room, Formal Dining, Breakfast room, Large Laundry Room. Bedrooms are large.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2770 sqft
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze Dr
800 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!! Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.  Community with beautiful landscape.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
110 East Gore Avenue
110 East Gore Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
962 sqft
PRIVATE AND CENTRALLY LOCATED DUPLEX IN PHARR. LARGE TILE FLOORING AND MINI BLINDS WITH CEILING FANS IN DECORATIVE CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATH WITH STANDING SHOWER. COVERED CARPORT FOR PARKING.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
705 N. Tierra Dr.
705 North Tierra Drive, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 N. Tierra Dr. in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 N Dahlia St
2305 Dahlia Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY JULY 2020 RENT!! - Property Id: 312144 VIP Apartments is a beautiful private community conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen. Close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
801 East Fern Avenue - 1
801 East Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
Studio
$515
1300 sqft
EBC At The Districts professional business suites ranging in size from 115 to 1,000 sq. ft. Amenities include wi-fi, mailroom, conference rooms, restrooms throughout, ample parking and electronic access.
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
47 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
3617 N 32nd Street
3617 North 32nd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4024 Dunlin Avenue
4024 Dunlin Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1579 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with side, 2 garage entry. Split concept home with master bedroom away from the kids. Master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2016 S 5th Street
2016 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1287 sqft
AMAZING OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT REMODELED TOWN HOME, WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/TV ROOM READY TO APPLY? MADIAMLP1.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.
City Guide for Pharr, TX

"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt

It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pharr, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pharr apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

