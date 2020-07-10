/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1607 W Omni Avenue
1607 Omni Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
4833 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a gated community near shopping centers. It is a 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with open concept and large master bedroom. It includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private fenced patio to enjoy outdoors.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
800 Hall Acres Road
800 West Hall Acres Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
5265 sqft
Newly built apartments for rent in location next to major strip malls, groceries stores, fast food, restaurants and within walking distance of Palmer elementary school and Kennedy middle school.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze Dr
800 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!! Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Kiwi Avenue
1403 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Privately gated community conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Granite counters, ceramic tile throughout, nicely finished out. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Home owners association is present.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2305 N Dahlia St
2305 Dahlia Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY JULY 2020 RENT!! - Property Id: 312144 VIP Apartments is a beautiful private community conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen. Close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Parkplace Avenue
3900 Park Place Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Apartments for rent - Property Id: 314875 Mayfair subdivision is a gated community w/ swimming pool. quiet neighborhood. close to schools, hospitals, restaurants and expressway. It comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3005 S K Center Street
3005 S K Center St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1375 sqft
Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
46 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
519 Lotto Ln
519 Lotto Ln, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
Convenient located between N. Closner Blvd and W. Schunior St. down the Street from Our lovely University of RGV. Nearby Restaurants such as Subway Fast Eddies ect...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
402 Gastel Cir
402 Gastel Circle, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!!!!! Off 107 and Gastel Circle, Behind Wal-Mart.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
404 Carlisle Avenue
404 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Is a Gorgeous and SAFE apartment what you seek? Looking for modern living in a new gated community? Then, YOU. HAVE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
419 Carlisle Avenue
419 Carlisle Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3960 sqft
2BED/2BATH AVAILABLE FOR LEASE LOCATED IN MON MACK LANDING. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST OFF HWY 107 (UNIVERSITY RD) & MONMACK IN EDINBURG.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3321 Rosalva Ave
3321 Rosalva Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3Bed/2 Bath Well kept and Upgraded! ( Mcallen TX ) - Rent: $1,250.0 Deposit: $1,250.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/PtMFIvYtUKU Well Kept and upgraded 3 bed/2bath.
