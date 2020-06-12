/
3 bedroom apartments
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
1 Unit Available
1209 W Kiwi Ave
1209 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!! Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,
1 Unit Available
1301 W Kennedy Street
1301 Kennedy Street, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1036 sqft
Spacious and centrally located in the Pharr area, across the street from the city of McAllen and very close proximity to Expressway 281 and 83.
1 Unit Available
1102 West Park Drive
1102 W Park Dr, Pharr, TX
MODERN LUXURY BEAUTY IN GATED SUBDIVISION. ENJOY AMPLE LIVING AND DINING AREAS WITH GORGEOUS STONE ACCENT WALLS AND SLEEK LIGHTING. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT FOR EASY ACCESS TO NOOK.
1 Unit Available
705 N. Tierra Dr.
705 North Tierra Drive, Pharr, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 N. Tierra Dr. in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
1 Unit Available
3005 S K Center Street
3005 S K Center St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1375 sqft
Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!
1 Unit Available
5502 Alquds Avenue
5502 Alquos Avenue, Edinburg, TX
Beautiful custom built home on 1/2 acre. What a find just minutes from Edinburg and Dr.'s Hospital. Such an easy home to see. Large living areas perfect for entertaining. Exceptional construction. Many extra energy efficient features.
1 Unit Available
1103 33rd Street
1103 North 33rd Street, Hidalgo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1744 sqft
Beautiful home 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Each room has its own bathroom and it also has an extra room for an office/TV room. Near Schools, Park, and Walmart. Includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, and Dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
1 Unit Available
1024 E. Schunior Street
1024 East Schunior Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NORTH EDINBURG RECENTLY REMODEL WITH VERY NICE UPGRADES LARGE BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING VERY CLOSE TO FREEWAY FOR EASY ACCESS THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE
1 Unit Available
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2045 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.
Los Amigos
1 Unit Available
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3
1021 E La Cantera Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
MOVE INTO THIS LUXURY TOWN-HOME TODAY!!! - Property Id: 203707 Move into this luxurious townhouse today!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
1409 Tampa St
1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541 MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS RENT $800/ DEP $600 Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta,
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH RENT ONLY!! Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision. 418 Newport Dr.
1 Unit Available
4121 Nightshade Avenue
4121 Nightshade Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Centrally located, close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and parks in McAllen. This 2 story home has plenty of space for the family. 3 bedrooms 2.
Chateau Heights
1 Unit Available
3100 S 2nd Street
3100 South Colonel Rowe Boulevard, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath home to lease? This home has great amenities including a pool and tennis privileges . A perfect home that offers plenty of space to entertain and enjoy family time by the pool.
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
3401 W Gardenia Avenue
3401 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1752 sqft
Well maintained home located near shopping, food, and McAllen Public Library. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office. Nice corner lot with sizable back yard.
Country Club Terrace
1 Unit Available
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.
