45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 46
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 9
"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt
It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country. See more
Finding an apartment in Pharr that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.