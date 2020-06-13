Apartment List
/
TX
/
pharr
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX

Finding an apartment in Pharr that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Contact info: Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763 $150 off first month La Tierra Santa Apartments 3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 $595/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 650 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1409 Tampa St
1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541 MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS RENT $800/ DEP $600 Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2114 sqft
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.
City Guide for Pharr, TX

"Young and wild / We drove 900 miles of Texas highway / To the Mexican border / As the day was comin' on / We crossed the Rio Grande River / And we swore we'd have things our way / When we happened to walk into Nuevo Leon" - Bonnie Raitt

It isn't close, it's Pharr! Sitting hot and pretty on the tip of Texas butted up against the Mexico border, Pharr is the perfect place to find truly transcendental Mexican food, thanks to its international bridge. But it's also a beach city, sitting near the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Fast growing but reticent to change with the times, Pharr is old school in style and tradition, giving it an old-timey feeling while offering plenty of life's modern amenities. It's these many dichotomies that make this Rio Grande Valley city singular, but its not all burritos and water banks! There's also a low cost of living, cheap housing and zero snow days. Pharr is far and away one of the best little towns in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pharr, TX

Finding an apartment in Pharr that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPharr 3 BedroomsPharr Apartments with Balcony
Pharr Apartments with GaragePharr Apartments with GymPharr Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPharr Apartments with Parking
Pharr Apartments with PoolPharr Apartments with Washer-DryerPharr Dog Friendly ApartmentsPharr Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Edinburg, TXHarlingen, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College