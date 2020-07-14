Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range bathtub oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 smoke-free community

Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.