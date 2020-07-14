Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jardines De La Fuente.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
smoke-free community
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $19.50 First Person; $14 Per Additional
Deposit: $
Move-in Fees: $150 to $200
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Jardines De La Fuente have any available units?
Jardines De La Fuente has 6 units available starting at $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jardines De La Fuente have?
Some of Jardines De La Fuente's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jardines De La Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
Jardines De La Fuente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jardines De La Fuente pet-friendly?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente is pet friendly.
Does Jardines De La Fuente offer parking?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente offers parking.
Does Jardines De La Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jardines De La Fuente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jardines De La Fuente have a pool?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente has a pool.
Does Jardines De La Fuente have accessible units?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente has accessible units.
Does Jardines De La Fuente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente has units with dishwashers.
Does Jardines De La Fuente have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jardines De La Fuente has units with air conditioning.