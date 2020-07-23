/
rancho viejo
21 Apartments for rent in Rancho Viejo, TX📍
4501 CARMEN AVE.
4501 Avenida Carmen, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
VERY NICE RENOVATED CONDO, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, WITH CAR PORT . TILE FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES , WASHER AND DRYER. COMES FULLY FURNITURE. HAS PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. INCLUDES WATER AND GARBAGE .
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.
2008 El Dorado Ave
2008 El Dorado Ave, Rancho Viejo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1256 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage remodeled condo with resaca view.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Viejo
4514 ESPADA GRANDE AVE.
4514 Espada Grande Avenue, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1826 sqft
Beautiful two story home in very good condition and move in ready. Great location, close to shopping centers, hospitals, churches, schools, etc.
601 West 8th Street
601 West 8th Street, Los Fresnos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
865 sqft
2025 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, Texas. Between Coffeeport and 802.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Viejo
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.
3842 RIDGE TRL
3842 Ridge Trl, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1204 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! This brand new year 2020 home is ready for it's first family. It has 3 bedrooms/2 baths, GRANITE, kitchen counter tops & ceramic TILE floors throughout. It includes a stove, refrigerator and central A/C & heat.
4105 OLD HWY 77
4105 Old Highway 77, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1218 sqft
BRAND NEW!!! MODERN!!! 2 bedrooms 2 bath apartment. Open concept dining and living room area. Very spacious kitchen. Granite counter-tops throughout. All tile floors. Inside laundry.
745 MEDIA LUNA RD.
745 Media Luna St, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Riquelme Suites features 12 1 bedroom suites for Lease.There are 2 buildings with suites: Building B ITALIA has suite VENZIA B1,suite PIZA B2,suite MILANO B3 and suite ROMA B4.
2901 CENTRAL BLVD.
2901 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Beautiful new floors, freshly painted, great location! Upstairs unit... 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with assigned parking right in front. Lease includes water, use of the Pool and Common Areas. Unit is in front of the pool.
205 CALLE AMISTOSA
205 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, NEW AC UNIT, PERFECT FOR A YOUNG FAMILY, RETIRED COUPLE OR STUDENTS, COVERED PARKING SPACE.
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic
740 PINE FALLS DR.
740 Pine Falls Drive, Cameron County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home for rent in a private neighborhood located in North Brownsville,TX. This charming home offers 3 beds, a bonus office room, 2 baths with a shower and garden tub combo in the master bathroom.
600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A
600 Lakeside Blvd, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A in Brownsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2390 Central Blvd. - J
2390 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$780
642 sqft
This office is in a great location it features an open floor plan 1 office with access to the courtyard, tile flooring throughout, bathroom, and 2 storage closets.
3113 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3113 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1740 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN.
3177 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3177 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE TILE FLOORS GRANITE TOPS
943 Expressway 77/83
943 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Shopping Center just off the Expressway in Brownsville. Commercial lease space in prime business location just off Expressway 77/83 in Brownsville close to Price Rd.
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360
2360 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$2,600
2035 sqft
This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet.
862 W. Price Rd.
862 W Price Rd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$800
650 sqft
This office is in a great location it features 2 offices with one having access to the courtyard, carpet flooring throughout, bathroom, reception with storage closet.
