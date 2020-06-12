/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:22 PM
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 W Bronze Dr
805 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )
704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
1010 sqft
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!! 704 Bahamas Pharr TX RENT $740 / DEPOSIT $400 Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
304 Ashley Drive
304 Ashley Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1310 sqft
Step into this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Pharr Plantation! Featuring 1310 living SF, this town home has a great functional layout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
800 Hall Acres Road
800 West Hall Acres Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
9504 sqft
Newly built apartments for rent in location next to major strip malls, groceries stores, fast food, restaurants and within walking distance of Palmer elementary school and Kennedy middle school.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Charleston Lane
2613 Charleston Ln, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 house with modern features, Come and take a look at this Gorgeous Townhouse in gated subdivision, Close to HEB, Pharr Bridge etc.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Ashley Drive
2900 Ashley Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1001 sqft
This gated community has a great location off of Highway 281. Close. Three new schools, city hall and an HEB Super Center have moved in, just to name a few.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1004 W Caffery Avenue
1004 W Caffery Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. It includes refrigerator, stove and water is included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1607 W Omni Avenue
1607 Omni Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
4833 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a gated community near shopping centers. It is a 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with open concept and large master bedroom. It includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private fenced patio to enjoy outdoors.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3030 Ashley Place - 5
3030 Ashley Place, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3030 Ashley Place - 5 in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1001 South Palm Drive
1001 South Palm Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
7722 sqft
COMFORTABLE APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF PHARR! APARTMENT IS LOCATED NEAR MANY FAST FOOD EATERIES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY. AFFORDABLE AND SUFFICIENT SPACE FOR A SMALL FAMILY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Kiwi Avenue
1403 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Privately gated community conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Granite counters, ceramic tile throughout, nicely finished out. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Home owners association is present.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 East Gore Avenue
110 East Gore Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
962 sqft
PRIVATE AND CENTRALLY LOCATED DUPLEX IN PHARR. LARGE TILE FLOORING AND MINI BLINDS WITH CEILING FANS IN DECORATIVE CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATH WITH STANDING SHOWER. COVERED CARPORT FOR PARKING.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1108 West Eisenhower Street - H
1108 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 West Eisenhower Street - H in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)
Similar Pages
Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPharr 3 BedroomsPharr Apartments with Balcony
Pharr Apartments with GaragePharr Apartments with GymPharr Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPharr Apartments with Parking