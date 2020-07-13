Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6817 Westover Drive
6817 Westover Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1594 sqft
Nice 3-2-2 house with lots of trees in front and back yards. Backed up to Orchard. Formal LR and formal DR with den with fireplace. Double doors leading to tree covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Plantation

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3602 Mandy Dr Unit 1
3602 Mandy Dr, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
This great 2 BR duplex is ready for move-in. Very nice side-by-side duplex in a quiet neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 1 full bath with large living room, dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 James
3012 James Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3012 James Available 08/15/20 Full Brick Home close to shopping and schools! - 6 ft privacy fenced in backyard, vaulted ceilings, huge master bath, split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage APPLY @ TXLEC.COM (RLNE3270076)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3214 White Horse Drive
3214 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2018 sqft
Spacious brand new construction in Acton. 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Wood look tile floors, upgraded granite countertops, Trane HVAC, Full sod and sprinkler system

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3208 Arrow Creek Drive
3208 Arrow Creek Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1836 sqft
New construction on Acton side. 3 2.5 2. Master bedroom and bath room are downstairs along with a half bath. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Upgrades everywhere.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3205 Arrow Creek Drive
3205 Arrow Creek Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1758 sqft
Brand new construction on the Ft Worth side of town in Acton. Open floorpan with upgraded tile floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Trane HVAC. Full sod and sprinkler system.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2176 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1435 Lauren Lane
1435 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath stone and brick home located right off of 144 in Lake Forest. Featuring an open concept and split floorplan, this home has lots of possibilities. There are plenty of cabinets in the kitchen with granite countertops.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1001 Teresa Court
1001 Teresa Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
Beautiful DUPLEX with small private back yard and charming front patio perfect for a couple of rocking chairs and greeting the neighbors. Located in very popular Heather Place subdivision just minutes from Highway 377, shopping and dining venues.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
421 River Bank Lane
421 River Bank Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2370 sqft
Spacious Custom Built Home in the gated community of Abe’s Landing...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4206 Agate Drive
4206 Agate Dr, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom home! Great open floor plan and amazing storage. Split bedrooms. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Gigantic island with breakfast bar. Over sized utility room with another pantry or cleaning closet.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3909 View Point Drive
3909 View Point Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1794 sqft
GREAT HOME IN MOUNTAIN VIEW ESTATES SIT ON A FENCED ACEW , NICE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH A SITTING AREA IN MASTER BEDROOM, BIG BATHROOMS. ROCK BACK PATIO WITH ENOUGH ROOM FOR BIG GARDEN.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3114 Weave Court
3114 Weave Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex in Emerald Glen - Property Id: 196696 Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1544 sq. ft. property in the community of Emerald Glen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1622 Summer Hill Ct.
1622 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1049 sqft
Cul De Sac with Great Open Floor Plan - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3101627)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pecan Plantation, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pecan Plantation apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

