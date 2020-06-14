All apartments in Pecan Plantation
Find more places like 9012 Hickory Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pecan Plantation, TX
/
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

9012 Hickory Hill Drive

9012 Hickory Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pecan Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX 76049

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space. Recent updates include new carpeting in the bedrooms and a remodel of the master and guest bath. Updated appliances and plenty of counter top space in the kitchen provide opportunities to prepare gourmet meals for family and friends. Enjoy quiet evenings from the large sunroom overlooking the backyard or sit out back under the stars. This is truly a lovely home, and one you will not want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
9012 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pecan Plantation, TX.
What amenities does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have?
Some of 9012 Hickory Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9012 Hickory Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pecan Plantation.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9012 Hickory Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9012 Hickory Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pecan Plantation 3 BedroomsPecan Plantation Apartments with Balcony
Pecan Plantation Apartments with GaragePecan Plantation Apartments with Parking
Pecan Plantation Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College