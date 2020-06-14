9012 Hickory Hill Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space. Recent updates include new carpeting in the bedrooms and a remodel of the master and guest bath. Updated appliances and plenty of counter top space in the kitchen provide opportunities to prepare gourmet meals for family and friends. Enjoy quiet evenings from the large sunroom overlooking the backyard or sit out back under the stars. This is truly a lovely home, and one you will not want to miss.