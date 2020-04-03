All apartments in Pecan Plantation
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:19 PM

8511 Westover Court

8511 Westover Ct · (817) 894-0450
Location

8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX 76049

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House. Galley Kitchen with pass-through to Dining and Living Room new Refrigerator & washer & dryer included. Awesome view from your double balcony of the Fairway Pool and Pecan Plantation Golf course. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint, new refrigerator, granite in guest bath.
PPOA Tenant Fees $1530.14 with $500 Refundable, $1600.00 Deposit on Lease and First Month's Rent. Monthly HOA Dues are paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Westover Court have any available units?
8511 Westover Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8511 Westover Court have?
Some of 8511 Westover Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 Westover Court currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Westover Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Westover Court pet-friendly?
No, 8511 Westover Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pecan Plantation.
Does 8511 Westover Court offer parking?
No, 8511 Westover Court does not offer parking.
Does 8511 Westover Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8511 Westover Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Westover Court have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Westover Court has a pool.
Does 8511 Westover Court have accessible units?
No, 8511 Westover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Westover Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 Westover Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Westover Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 Westover Court does not have units with air conditioning.
