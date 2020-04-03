8511 Westover Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House. Galley Kitchen with pass-through to Dining and Living Room new Refrigerator & washer & dryer included. Awesome view from your double balcony of the Fairway Pool and Pecan Plantation Golf course. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint, new refrigerator, granite in guest bath.

PPOA Tenant Fees $1530.14 with $500 Refundable, $1600.00 Deposit on Lease and First Month's Rent. Monthly HOA Dues are paid by Landlord.