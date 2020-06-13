Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

96 Accessible Apartments for rent in Pearland, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
13 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadow Creek Ranch
19 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Pearland
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Southbelt - Ellington
36 Units Available
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Great location near Pearland and Friendswood and close to shopping and dining. Apartments have full-size washer/dryers, ceiling fans in bedrooms and private patio/balconies. Large swimming pool, controlled access gates and outdoor grills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Southwest
261 Units Available
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1190 sqft
Located just off Fannin Speedway, Orleans At Fannin Station features breathtaking 1- & 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
890 sqft
Residents enjoy private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and oversized living area. Convenient location close to Hobby Airport, Wortham Theater Center and Bayou Music Center. Community has pools, cafe and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
9 Units Available
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Central Southwest
47 Units Available
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1210 sqft
Spacious apartments span this pet-friendly gated complex. In-unit dishwashers, bathtubs, and ovens come as standard. On-site swimming pool, parking, and conference room. Close to South Freeway and South Sam Houston Parkway West.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Hobby Area
6 Units Available
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,243
1326 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Clearwood, ideally located in Houston, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. Choose from our spacious and stylish floor plan layouts to include 2, 3 and 4 bedroom options.
Results within 10 miles of Pearland
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Neartown - Montrose
42 Units Available
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,745
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Neartown - Montrose
5 Units Available
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Emerson in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
113 Units Available
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1732 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,756
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
South Main
38 Units Available
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
3 Units Available
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
924 sqft
Apartment living with creature comforts, located in pet-friendly community and close to dining and shopping. Granite counters and hardwood floors, with in-unit laundry and extra storage. Garage and parking available. Ready access to I-45. .
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Astrodome
12 Units Available
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1048 sqft
Courtyards with park-like landscaping, waterfalls, ponds. Resort-style pool with brick tanning deck surrounded by towering palms. Spacious kitchens with breakfast bars, ample cabinet and counter space. Five minutes to Texas Medical Center, within two miles of Museum District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
$
Neartown - Montrose
1 Unit Available
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3618 Garrott St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
Neartown - Montrose
6 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.

June 2020 Pearland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pearland Rent Report. Pearland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pearland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pearland rents decline sharply over the past month

Pearland rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pearland stand at $1,107 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,354 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pearland's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pearland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pearland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Pearland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pearland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pearland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Pearland.
    • While Pearland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pearland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Pearland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

