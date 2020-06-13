Apartment List
/
TX
/
pearland
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 AM

113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearland, TX

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
43 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
26 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
35 Units Available
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1486 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Lakes at Highland Glen
22 Units Available
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1225 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan with fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and stylish bathrooms. Luxurious swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, modern fitness center and large BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
21 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
33 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Pearland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
16 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Minnetex
121 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Fort Bend Houston
8 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Edgebrook
264 Units Available
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1211 sqft
Close to University of Houston and Texas Southern University, with restaurants, shopping and parks nearby. Attractive and comfortable interior, with fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greater Hobby Area
6 Units Available
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Clearwood, ideally located in Houston, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. Choose from our spacious and stylish floor plan layouts to include 2, 3 and 4 bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated November 12 at 08:25pm
Sunnyside
Contact for Availability
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.

June 2020 Pearland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pearland Rent Report. Pearland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pearland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pearland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pearland Rent Report. Pearland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pearland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pearland rents decline sharply over the past month

Pearland rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pearland stand at $1,107 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,354 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pearland's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pearland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pearland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Pearland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pearland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pearland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Pearland.
    • While Pearland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pearland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Pearland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland 3 BedroomsPearland Accessible ApartmentsPearland Apartments under $1,000Pearland Apartments under $1,100
    Pearland Apartments under $900Pearland Apartments with BalconyPearland Apartments with GaragePearland Apartments with GymPearland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPearland Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pearland Apartments with ParkingPearland Apartments with PoolPearland Apartments with Washer-DryerPearland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPearland Furnished ApartmentsPearland Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Shadow Creek Ranch

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine